UMaine basketball guard Brosseau transferring to the University of Utah

Eric Gay | AP Eric Gay | AP

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • May 1, 2018 6:20 pm

University of Maine sophomore shooting guard Julie Brosseau said she wants to test herself in a better league and that was why she decided to seek her release from UMaine in order to transfer.

She has done just that.

Brosseau said on Tuesday that she will transfer to Pac-12 school the University of Utah.

Due to NCAA rules pertaining to transfers, she will have to sit out next season although she can still practice with the team. She will still have two years of eligibility remaining.

Utah went 18-14 this past season, 8-10 in the Pac-12, and reached the second round of the Women’s NIT.

“I wanted to play at a higher level. I wanted to challenge myself,” said the 5-foot-8 Brosseau, a native of Repentigny, Quebec who averaged 11.3 points per game, which was 15th best in America East.

She ranked fourth in the conference in 3-point field goals per game (2.1).

Brosseau appeared in 66 games for UMaine during her career and scored 594 points while nailing 127 3-pointers. She also shot 79 percent from the foul line.

This past season, in addition to averaging 11.3 points per game, she also averaged 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She also had 72 turnovers in 32 games for the America East champion Black Bears.

Brosseau had 11 points and two assists in UMaine’s 83-54 NCAA Tournament loss to No. 8 Texas.

She had planned to visit three schools but Utah was the first school she visited and she verbally committed after the visit without visiting the other two schools.

“I felt good there. The coaches were amazing and I got to hang out with the team and they were all very nice. It was like a family,” said Brosseau who was also impressed with the area and the campus.

She also noted that the coaching staff informed her that another player was visiting so they needed her to make a decision by this weekend.

Brosseau said she thoroughly enjoyed her time and UMaine and noted that “I wouldn’t have been in this position if it wasn’t for my two years at Maine.”

She will be one of three Quebec players on the Utah roster and the other two were her former CEGEP (pre-university college) teammates at Montmorency and are her friends: Maurane Corbin and Andrea Torres.

She also pointed out that her parents, Johanne Milette and Patrice Brosseau spend a lot of time during the winter in Phoenix, which is a 10-hour drive from Salt Lake City.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.