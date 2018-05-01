Football
May 01, 2018
Football Latest News | Poll Questions | John D. Williams | Orono Bogwalk | Medicaid Expansion
Football

Former Green Bay Packers player fatally shot in Alabama

AP | BDN
AP | BDN
This is a 2014 file photo showing former Green Bay Packers NFL football player Carlos Gray. Authorities say a former Green Bay Packers player has been found shot to death in his home in Alabama. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray was found shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018, near Birmingham, Alabama.
The Associated Press

Authorities say a former Green Bay Packers player has been found shot to death in his home in Alabama.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray was found shortly before 10 p.m. Monday near Birmingham, Alabama. The 25-year-old is a native of Pinson, Alabama.

Al.com reports that sheriff’s deputies and Center Point Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the house after a friend found Gray wounded and unresponsive.

Gray played at North Carolina State University and signed with the Packers as a free agent in 2014.

Al.com reports that he was released from the Packers in 2015 and returned home to Alabama. He was the father of two young children.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like