May 01, 2018
Police seek man who set fire to portable toilets in Old Orchard Beach park

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Surf-seekers tread the sand at Old Orchard Beach
The Associated Press

Police in Maine say they are seeking a suspected arsonist for setting portable toilets on fire in Old Orchard Beach.

Two port-a-potties were completely destroyed in the fire Friday. Officials say a 911 call reporting the fire described a white man with a shaved head fleeing the scene, wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants.

Surveillance pictures of the area also show the suspect.

The port-a-potties were owned by Blow Brothers Inc.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

