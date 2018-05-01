Maine Magazine owner leaves company amid sexual harassment allegations

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The Associated Press • May 1, 2018 11:01 am

Updated: May 1, 2018 11:04 am

The parent company of Maine Magazine says it is cutting ties with its owner over 8-year-old allegations of sexual harassment.

The Portland Press Herald reports CEO and publisher of Maine Media Collective Andrea King said Monday that former Maine Magazine owner Kevin Thomas has ended his involvement with the company “effective immediately.”

King says the company is looking to transfer ownership from Thomas as quickly as possible.

The announcement came shortly after Maine Magazine canceled this year’s Kennebunkport Festival.

A former designer for Maine Media Collective says Thomas kissed her without permission in 2010, then bullied her for months.

Thomas acknowledged the kissing and said it was wrong, but he disputed the designer’s description of events.

He did not return calls for comment Monday.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.

