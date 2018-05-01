District attorney candidate Seth Carey suspended from practicing law

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

The Associated Press • May 1, 2018 7:16 am

A Republican candidate for district attorney in Maine accused of sexually abusing a former client has been suspended from practicing law in the state.

Auburn lawyer Seth Carey, who is running for district attorney in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, was suspended from practicing law Monday by a Superior Court judge. The Portland Press Herald reports the judge found that Carey broke the rules for professional conduct.

Carey is accused of assaulting a former client in his Rumford home who was recently granted a protection from abuse order from Carey.

Carey previously said the accusation is “100 percent a false fabrication,” and has resisted calls to drop out of the race for district attorney.

The state Attorney General’s office says they are investigating the allegations.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.