May 01, 2018
Relatives raise money for boys who fell into Androscoggin River

Daryn Slover | Sun Journal | AP
The Maine Warden Service Dive Team uses a side scan sonar off the front of their dive boat while searching the Androscoggin River between Lewiston and Auburn for a missing 5-year-old boy on Friday.
The Associated Press

AUBURN, Maine — The relatives of two Maine boys who fell into a river have started a pair of fundraising sites.

The Sun-Journal reports family members are raising money as authorities continue to monitor the Androscoggin River for a 5-year-old boy who fell in along with his 9-year-old brother last week. The 9-year-old has been rescued and is in stable condition at a Portland hospital.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen says the boys’ aunt and uncle both created fundraising pages. Each page had raised over $2,000 by Monday. Family members hope to raise $5,000 on both pages.

People have brought flowers and balloons to Bonney Park.

