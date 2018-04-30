Max Linn asks Maine’s top court to put him back on Senate GOP primary ballot

Christopher Cousins | BDN Christopher Cousins | BDN

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • April 30, 2018 2:20 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Max Linn on Monday asked Maine’s high court to put him back on the June primary ballot after a lower-court judge’s decision to uphold the state’s decision to boot him from it over fraud on his nominating petitions.

Linn of Bar Harbor was initially certified for the June ballot in March, but his petitions were challenged by the campaign of state Sen. Eric Brakey of Auburn — the only other Republicans running for the nomination to run against independent U.S. Sen. Angus King in November.

After challenges from Brakey’s campaign, a Maine judge on Thursday upheld Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s ruling that Linn should be removed from the ballot after invalidating a total of 258 signatures for many problems, including several purported signatures from dead people.

Linn’s lawyer, Steven Juskewitch, filed a notice of appeal to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in an Augusta courthouse on Monday. A Linn spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment. David Boyer, Brakey’s political director, said he hopes the high court “respects the Superior Court’s decision.”

Linn has admitted that fraud existed on his petitions, though he has said that he doesn’t know who among his campaign was responsible. He has blamed Brakey for sabotaging his campaign’s signatures without providing any evidence to back the claim.

