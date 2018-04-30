Double suicide bombing claimed by Islamic State in Kabul kills 25, including journalists

Massoud Hossaini | AP Massoud Hossaini | AP

Pamela Constable and Sayed Salahuddin, The Washington Post • April 30, 2018 7:17 am

KABUL, Afghanistan — Back to back suicide bombs claimed by the extremist Islamic State group exploded Monday morning near an Afghan security compound in a highly secure area of the Afghan capital, killing at least 25 people, including journalists, police said.

The second blast came as news photographers and crews were rushing to the scene, and at least seven journalists were killed, the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said.

Agence France-Presse identified one of the dead as Shah Marai, its chief photographer in Kabul. The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said other victims included a cameramen and journalists for local TV stations.

Hours after the attacks, the local branch of the Islamic State group posted a statement online saying two of its “martyrs” carried out an attack on the Afghan intelligence services in Kabul.

The attack took place in the Shash Darak neighborhood, which is the site of a number of embassies and the NATO headquarters.

The first blast left at least five people dead and four others wounded, according to police. The second was more powerful, and appeared to follow a pattern of double bombings intended to draw people to the site and inflict greater harm.

The second suicide bomber was on foot, a police official said, and mingled among the crowd of journalists who had gathered after the first blast.

Police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai told the Associated Press that 25 were killed and 45 wounded.

The attack came just over a week after a massive suicide bombing occurred outside a voter ID registration center, killing more than 50 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.

Monday’s attack also came days after Taliban insurgents announced the launch of their annual spring offensive, dimming hopes for peace talks recently proposed by the government. The group said it would target Afghan and foreign security forces but would avoid civilian casualties.

The rival extremist Islamic State group, however, has made targeting civilians a key part of its strategy.

