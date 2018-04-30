Nation
April 30, 2018
Nation Latest News | Poll Questions | John D. Williams | Medicaid Expansion | Brunch
Nation

George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital

David J. Phillip | AP
David J. Phillip | AP
In this April 21, 2018, file photo, former presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston. George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara.
The Associated Press
Updated:

HOUSTON — A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized “to continue regaining strength” as he recovers from an infection requiring his hospitalization a day after his wife’s funeral.

Bush was admitted April 22 to Houston Methodist Hospital. He’s being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday the 93-year-old Bush “is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon.” McGrath has previously said Bush hopes to travel next month to his family’s home in Maine, where he spends the summers.

Bush has a form of Parkinson’s disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died April 17 at their Houston home.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like