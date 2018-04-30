Man charged with killing Maine deputy due in court Monday

AP | BDN AP | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • April 30, 2018 11:02 am

The man accused of murder in the shooting death of a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy last week is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

John D. Williams, 29, of Madison is accused of killing Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole, 62, early Wednesday morning in Norridgewock, before going on the run. Williams was caught at 12:43 p.m. Saturday in the woods near the Fairfield/Norridgewock town line after an intense manhunt.

He also could face other charges because he allegedly stole Cole’s police cruiser, robbed a convenience store and may have burglarized camps while fleeing from authorities.

Because the alleged crimes took place in Somerset County, Williams’ first appearance typically would have been held at the courthouse in Skowhegan. The Augusta courthouse, which opened in 2014, is considered more secure.

Williams will not be asked by Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen to enter pleas because he has not yet been indicted by the Somerset County grand jury.

The Maine attorney general’s office has asked that Williams be held without bail. It would be highly unusual for a judge to grant bail on a murder charge.

Williams has been held since his arrest at the Maine State Prison in Warren at the request of Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Information about who would defend Williams was not available Monday morning.

Prosecutors also had not decided whether they would make more information public or ask the judge to seal the arrest affidavit.

If convicted of murder, Williams faces 25 years to life in prison. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has found that a life sentence may be imposed if the victim was an on-duty police officer, as Cole was.

Further information was not available from the court clerk’s office because courts throughout the state are holding an administrative week through Friday. Before noon, courthouses are closed and telephones are not being answered. Maine courts are open this week from noon to 4 or 4:30 p.m., whichever is their usual closing time.

