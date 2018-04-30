Stonewall Kitchen recalls product over labeling mix-up

Courtesy Stonewall Kitchen | BDN Courtesy Stonewall Kitchen | BDN

By Abigail Curtis , BDN Staff • April 30, 2018 7:20 pm

Stonewall Kitchen is voluntarily recalling 732 jars of its Basil Pesto Aioli due to a labeling mix-up that omitted egg, which can be an allergen, from the list of ingredients.

The York-based speciality food purveyor began shipping the product on Monday, April 23, with labels for Basil Pesto mistakenly placed on the jars of Basil Pesto Aioli. It has not experienced any problems or complaints from consumers, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.

“If consumers have any of the above product, they must discontinue use and discard product immediately,” the company said in the statement. “Basil Pesto Aioli contains the dairy allergen egg, whereas Basil Pesto does not. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

The 10.25 ounce jars have a use-by date of Sept. 28, 2019 and were shipped to 38 different wholesale retailers, which all have been notified of the labeling mistake.

Consumers are asked to contact Stonewall Kitchen Premier Guest Services by email at guestservices@stonewallkitchen.com or by phone at 800-826-1735 for refund instructions and further information.

