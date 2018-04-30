Eight spots in Greater Bangor to take your mom for brunch

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

April 30, 2018

Updated: April 30, 2018 1:07 pm

No longer simply the preferred meal for holidays like Mother’s Day and Easter, or for bridal and baby showers, brunch is now a definitive part of American culture.

There’s a whole line of merchandise emblazoned with phrases like “Brunch Squad” and “Hakuna Mimosa.” The meal’s popularity even spawned a backlash in the form of critical think pieces — which seems like a lot of fuss about bacon, French toast and champagne.

Just five years ago in the Bangor area, there was only a small handful of brunch options. In 2018, you can take your pick from multiple places that offer the luxurious mid-day meal.

We’ve rounded up eight places to get brunch in the Bangor area. For our purposes, we are differentiating between breakfast (something that’s served every day and starts earlier in the morning) and brunch (generally a weekend-only affair that starts later in the morning).

Blaze

18 Broad St., Bangor; 922-2660

Blaze recently hired Leslie Wilson, the former chef at the now-closed Bacon Tree in Winterport, to head up its brunch offerings. Blaze does well with scrambles, eggs benedicts and breakfast pizza, but expect some of Wilson’s favorite dishes, like the reuben omelette and buttermilk fried chicken and waffles. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Evenrood’s

25 Broad St. Bangor; 517-2456

Weekend brunch at Evenrood’s in downtown Bangor has a fun selection of both breakfast-y and brunch-y items, including several types of eggs benedict and build-your-own omelette options, as well as a bunch of fancy-schmancy breakfast sandwiches. Prime rib, cheddar and horseradish, served with two eggs on an English muffin? Sounds good to us.

Mason’s Brewing Co.

15 Hardy St., Brewer; 989-6300

The view from Mason’s huge deck overlooking the Penobscot River is as tasty as the menu, though the menu’s pretty tasty, too. Mason’s offers brunch every Sunday, including such weekly treats as an array of egg benedict served multiple ways, and a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. On the first Sunday of the month, there’s a live DJ spinning classic vinyl.

Miguel’s Mexican Cantina

697 Hogan Road, Bangor; 942-3002

If you’re more of a tequila person when it comes to your day booze, you’re in luck: Miguel’s offers a Sunday brunch complete with huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and, yes, tequila. Other specialties include horchata and blueberry pancakes and breakfast tacos and burritos.

Timber Kitchen & Bar

22 Bass Park Blvd, Bangor; 433-0844

The brunch offerings at Timber take things to the next level. A Sunday-only treat, Timber has a multi-course brunch for $25 per person ($15 for kids 12 and under), designed for large tables of brunchers. It includes a starter and a main for each diner, plus popovers, sides and roasted meats to share for the table. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, and reservations are recommended.

Stone Sparrow Cafe

1492 State St., Veazie; 942-9552

The cozy little cafe in between Bangor and Orono only seats a few dozen, but if you’re lucky enough to get a table during their weekend brunch service — served 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays — Stone Sparrow makes some of the best eggs benedict in Maine. There are always some surprises available during brunch that make it a different sort of meal from its regular weekday breakfast. Call ahead to make sure you can get a seat.

The Family Dog

6 Mill St., Orono; 866-2808

On Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Family Dog — which already serves breakfast during the week — expands its offering to include more brunchy items, like house-made beef hash, bananas foster French toast, and a Bloody Mary bar. It can be lively and crowded, with regular live music as well.

The Lucerne Inn

2517 Main Road., Dedham; 843-5123

Long before there were T-shirts that read “Brunch Hard” or “You had me at mimosas,” the Lucerne Inn in Dedham was doing a brunch buffet. Not much has changed over the years at this Route 1A stalwart: waffles, omelettes, eggs benedict, carving stations, fresh bread and baked goods, smoked salmon and all the usual good stuff. On Mother’s Day, the inn accommodates hundreds of people eager to brunch with mom. $31.95 for adults; $14.95 for 12 and under.

