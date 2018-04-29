Eight is enough: Red Sox snap Rays’ streak with 4-3 win

Steven Senne | AP Steven Senne | AP

Ken Powtak, The Associated Press • April 29, 2018 6:49 pm

Updated: April 30, 2018 6:38 am

BOSTON — Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel was on the mound with runners on second and third — twice.

At the rate he strikes out batters, it didn’t matter.

Sandy Leon hit an opposite-field, go-ahead RBI single inside the third-base bag with two outs in the eighth inning and Kimbrel escaped two major jams, lifting the Boston to a 4-3 victory Sunday over Tampa Bay that snapped the Rays’ eight-game winning streak.

J.D. Martinez had four singles and drove in two runs for the Red Sox, but misplayed a fly ball into a double that put runners on second and third in the eighth before Kimbrel struck out Brad Miller to end the inning.

Kimbrel (1-1) then struck out Jesus Sucre and pinch-hitter Carlos Gomez to end it.

“He’s a high-strikeout guy,” Martinez said. “Any time guys get on base, you never know, he could load the bases and strike three guys out. That’s how he throws.”

Last season, Kimbrel fanned 49.6 percent of the batters he faced — 126 of 254. So far this year, he’s got 15 in 11 2/3 innings.

The right-hander had a bigger reason to smile after, though, saying his 5-month old daughter, Lydia Joy, was finally home after heart surgery that had him miss most of spring training.

“It’s been great,” he said, breaking into a smile. “I’ve lost a little bit of sleep, trying to catch up on it. Lydia came home the other day. It’s been nice to be at the house to spend time with her.”

Boston had lost five of seven.

Denard Span hit a two-run homer and made a leaping catch in front of the Green Monster for the Rays, who had their third-longest winning streak in team history halted. Tampa Bay won nine straight in 2014 and 12 in ’04.

The Rays started the season 4-13 and had a chance to reach .500.

“We needed it every bit and then some,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said of the streak. “A lot of good things kind of came about. We saw our offense take shape a little bit and get hot. Pitchers got into that better rhythm, and defensively kind of as advertised.”

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello gave up three runs and seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks over 7 2/3 innings.

Martinez led off the eighth win a single against Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome (2-3) and Jackie Bradley Jr. walked before Leon hit a bouncer inside the bag that caromed off a side wall into short left field.

“We’re feeling good about this series, winning two out of three,” Rays starter Matt Andriese said.

Trailing 3-0, Boston rallied to tie on Martinez’s two-run single and Bradley’s sacrifice fly in the sixth, but they left the bases loaded when Tzu-Wei Lin flied out.

Span’s homer over Boston’s bullpen made it 2-0 in the third. Mallex Smith added an RBI single an inning later.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.