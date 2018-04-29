Portland
April 29, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Manhunt Over | Opioid Limits | Bangor Dairy
Portland

Armed fugitive from Bridgton caught

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN
Randall Lee Marsh, 33, of Bridgton.
By Jennifer Mitchell, Maine Public

A man who had been on the run for five days was captured Saturday night by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Randall Lee Marsh of Bridgton was wanted for domestic violence assault in Sebago, as well as evasion of arrest and multiple charges of home invasion.

Police say Marsh was in possession of a handgun and had threatened to take his own life, and that of police if apprehended.

Marsh was taken into custody Saturday night and lodged at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where he awaits arraignment.

This report appears as part of a media partnership with Maine Public.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like