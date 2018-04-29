12-year-old Maine boy on bicycle hurt after being struck by driver in Standish

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

By Lori Valigra • April 29, 2018 1:48 pm

Updated: April 29, 2018 2:33 pm

A 12-year-old Standish boy was hospitalized Saturday after he was hit by a van while riding his bicycle in Standish, according to police.

The driver, Blaine M. Gaudet, 27, of Standish, was arrested and charged with OUI-causing serious injury to another and violation of bail conditions, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Gaudet was out on bail for a pending OUI charge, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The incident occurred at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Ossipee Trail West and Crestwood Drive in Standish. A 2005 Ford utility van, driven by Gaudet, struck the boy, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies with the crash reconstruction team determined the van crossed the white fog line and struck the boy, the sheriff’s office said.

The 12-year-old was transported by Standish Rescue to Maine Medical Center in Portland for serious injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Standish Rescue, Maine Medical Center and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, all declined to release the boy’s name and his condition Sunday morning because he is a minor.

Gaudet was transported to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where he remained Sunday morning, according to Sgt. David Hall of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Gaudet is expected to be arraigned later this week, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case still is under investigation.

