Maine driver charged in crash that killed child on Connecticut highway

The Associated Press • April 29, 2018 12:30 pm

Updated: April 29, 2018 12:48 pm

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut — A man has been charged in connection to a Westport highway crash that killed a child.

Thirty-year-old Jesse Zorski of Freeport, Maine, turned himself in to the state police in Bridgeport Friday on an active arrest warrant.

Zorski was driving a car that rear-ended another car in April 2017. Casey Savage, a 9-year-old from Kittery, who was in the backseat of the front car suffered a serious head injury and later died, according to Westport Now.

Zorski is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, following too close, distracted driving and speeding.

Zorski was released after posting a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court in May. An attorney for Zorski was not immediately identified.

