April 28, 2018
High water forces postponement of Machias River Race

BDN archive photo | BDN
A tandem canoe, one of 15 canoes and kayaks competing in the 2017 East Machias River Challenge in East Machias, makes its way over six miles of both flatwater and rapids from Hadleys Lake to Mill Park in the East Machias River Challenge.
By John Holyoke, BDN Staff

Generally, rainfall is good for whitewater paddlers, who relish hitting rivers and streams when things get wet and wild. Recent rain, however, has created wilder-than-optimal conditions on the Machias River, forcing the postponement of the Machias River Race scheduled for Sunday.

According to race organizer Jeff Owen, the race will be staged on May 20 — three weeks later than originally scheduled. All other details of the race, including start time and registration, remains unchanged.

For more information on the race, go to mackro.org.

