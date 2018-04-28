High water forces postponement of Machias River Race

BDN archive photo | BDN BDN archive photo | BDN

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • April 28, 2018 12:38 pm

Generally, rainfall is good for whitewater paddlers, who relish hitting rivers and streams when things get wet and wild. Recent rain, however, has created wilder-than-optimal conditions on the Machias River, forcing the postponement of the Machias River Race scheduled for Sunday.

According to race organizer Jeff Owen, the race will be staged on May 20 — three weeks later than originally scheduled. All other details of the race, including start time and registration, remains unchanged.

For more information on the race, go to mackro.org.