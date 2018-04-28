Man believed to be armed and dangerous sought in Lakes Region

Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

By Lori Valigra • April 28, 2018 7:49 pm

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they describe as armed and dangerous who was last seen in Bridgton on Friday morning.

Randall Lee Marsh, 33, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. He is wanted on active arrest warrants for domestic violence assault and refusal to submit to arrest on detention for incidents occurring in Sebago on April 24.

He also is wanted in connection with at least two residential burglaries.

He fled law enforcement and has eluded capture throughout the week. The dispatcher at the sheriff’s office said he is still on the run.

Marsh is 5 feet 3 inches tall, caucasian, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is not believed to have a car.

However, he allegedly has a handgun.

“Marsh has made statements that he is willing to take his own life or shoot law enforcement, if confronted,” the sheriff’s office said in its press bulletin.

Police said Marsh should not be approached, and anyone seeing him should contact local law enforcement.

For more information contact Captain Donald Goulet at 774-1444, extension 2110.