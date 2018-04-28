Lewiston-Auburn
April 28, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn

Police investigate deadly crash in Poland

Stock image | Dreamstime/TNS
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on Bakerstown Road in Poland.
By CBS 13

POLAND, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon on Bakerstown Road in Poland.

Police say 27-year-old Skylar Lee Huff of Poland was driving an ATV on private property when he went into the westbound lane on Bakerstown Road and hit the passenger side of a tractor trailer.

Huff died at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.

