Woman arraigned in Millinocket home invasion that left man dead

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • April 27, 2018 6:15 pm

A third defendant charged in a December home invasion that left a Millinocket businessman dead and his wife seriously injured was arraigned Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Alexis Locklear , 21, of Maxton, North Carolina pleaded not guilty to one count each of felony murder and robbery.

Locklear was extradited earlier this week after refusing to return voluntarily to Maine with law enforcement.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray set bail at $500,000.

Locklear remained Friday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post bail.

Also charged in the case were her father, Tony Locklear, 43, of East Millinocket and Pembroke, North Carolina, and her boyfriend, Christopher Murray, 38, of Red Springs, North Carolina. Both men pleaded not guilty to one count each of intentional or knowing murder, elevated aggravated assault and robbery.

On Dec. 19, the men allegedly shot Wayne Lapierre, 59, and his wife, Diem Lapierre, 33, in their Millinocket home. Wayne Lapierre died of bullet wounds three days later in a Bangor hospital. His wife survived her injuries, according to police.

Lapierre was a licensed medical marijuana grower, who also owned storage facilities, a plowing and excavation company and other businesses in the area, the affidavit said.

Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin told the judge Friday that the motive for the crimes was robbery.

“They thought there was more cash in the house than there was,” she said. “They took two five-gallon buckets of marijuana, between $400 and $500 in cash and the rings off Diem Lapierre’s fingers.”

Alexis Locklear, who allegedly helped plan the robbery and drove her car to and from North Carolina with her father and her boyfriend, admitted her role in the crimes to investigators, Robbin said.

In addition to the Maine charges, Tony Locklear has been charged with murder and first-degree kidnapping in the slaying of Braxton Chavis Jr., which took place on Dec. 4 in Maxton, North Carolina, according to North Carolina media.

The trio is scheduled to be tried in January 2019. The prosecution has asked that the defendants be tried together. Defense attorneys are expected to ask that the three be tried separately.

If convicted of murder, the most serious charge, Tony Locklear and Murray face between 25 years and life in prison. Alexis Locklear faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of felony murder for her alleged role in the crimes.

