UMaine’s Demby hopeful for a shot as NFL draft looms

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • April 26, 2018 1:00 am

The wait is almost over for University of Maine offensive tackle Jamil Demby.

The National Football League draft will be held from Thursday through Saturday and Demby appears to have a legitimate shot to be selected.

He worked out for six NFL teams and had visits with four others.

He said on Tuesday that he wasn’t nervous and that he is looking forward to the draft.

“I feel good. I’m not too high or not too low. I’m more excited and interested than anything to see what’s going to happen,” said the 6-foot-4, 315-pound All-American.

He worked out for the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens as well as the team he followed growing up in Vineland, New Jersey: The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had visits with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams.

“A lot of them showed a lot of interest in me, but it’s hard to say which showed the most. It’s a blessing to have any team show interest in me,” Demby said. “After workouts with several of them, I did boardwork.”

Boardwork involves a meeting with coaches as they get a feel for his mental aptitude and personality.

“They wanted to know how fast I could spit stuff out and learn,” said Demby, who is projected to be an offensive guard.

Demby appeared in 42 games during his outstanding career at UMaine culminating in last fall’s award-filled campaign.

He was chosen as a first-team Phil Steele Football Championship Subdivision All-American, a STATS second team All-American, a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association pick and an All-New England selection.

Demby, who played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl games, said he is prepared for all scenarios.

“The process is so unpredictable,” said Demby, who, even if he isn’t drafted, would probably still get an invitation to a training camp in the NFL or the Canadian Football League.

Four of his former teammates were in the CFL last season: Defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (Ottawa), wide receiver Damarr Aultman (Hamilton), linebacker Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga (Edmonton) and quarterback Dan Collins (Ottawa).

There two more pro leagues on the horizon: The American Alliance of Football (2019) and the return of the XFL in 2020.

“There are so many opportunities out there. No matter what happens, the mindset I have is it’s all about what I do when I get there,” said Denby. “If I go in a lower round or I don’t get drafted, it can put me in a better position because nobody will expect much and I know what I’m capable of and what I can do. I could prove to be one of the biggest steals for a team.”

He would love to play for the Eagles, saying it would be “insane,” but he will be happy playing for anyone.

“I just want to get on a team that would be the best fit for me and get after it,” Demby said.

He has divided his time between his family’s New Jersey home and Orono, where he has been working out with UMaine sports performance coach Jon Lynch and finishing up his course work.

“It’s easier to fly in and out to (NFL) workouts and visits from New Jersey,” said Demby, who plans to watch the draft with his family.

He will graduate on May 12 with a degree in kinesiology.

Other Black Bears who concluded their college careers last fall and who are looking to earn an NFL shot include offensive linemen Isaiah Brooks and John Reddington, wide receivers Marquise Adams and Jaleel Reed, cornerbacks Najee Goode and Tayvon Hall, safety Jason Matovu and linebacker-turned-receiver Ben Davis.

Demby and the other eight worked out for six NFL scouts on Pro Day at UMaine last month.

