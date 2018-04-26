Sports briefs for April 26

By Staff and Wire Reports, Special to the BDN • April 26, 2018 9:25 pm

Berry to face Brazilian opponent

Brandon Berry of West Forks, who is both fighting in and promoting a pro-am boxing show at the Skowhegan Community Center on Saturday night, finally has found an opponent for himself.

Berry, also known as “The Cannon,” will take on Francisco Neto in a six-round main event on the card. Neto boasts a boxing, jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts background from his native Brazil.

Neto, who is based in Woburn, Massachusetts, originally was scheduled to fight in New Hampshire this weekend but that bout was cancelled.

Berry had his original opponent pull out of the fight Monday and had been scurrying to find a replacement.

The Berry-Neto clash will be one of four professional bouts on the Skowhegan card along with 10 amateur contests.

The opening fight is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Budenholzer’s ‘harmonious’ exit starts Hawks’ coach search

ATLANTA — Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk on Thursday described coach Mike Budenholzer’s exit as “harmonious” and “as mutual as parting can be.”

Schlenk also said the decision, finalized and announced late Wednesday, came after many discussions with Budenholzer and was not based on just one factor.

“It’s not one thing,” Schlenk said. “It was just the course of several conversations we just felt like this was best for him and his career and the right time for the Hawks for where we are.”

Added Schlenk: “It was kind of we felt the right time for both of us to go separate directions. It wasn’t negative on either side. It was just time for both of us to move forward.”

Budenholzer helped to pave his path out of Atlanta by expressing interest in coaching other teams.

Schlenk said he still believed at the end of the season, when the Hawks finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, that Budenholzer would remain the team’s coach. Then Budenholzer received permission to interview with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks .

Budenholzer withdrew his name from consideration with the Suns and remains a candidate with the Knicks.

Budenholzer was 213-192 in the regular season and 17-22 in the playoffs in five seasons with Atlanta. The Hawks were an Eastern Conference-worst 24-58 this season, ending the team’s streak of 10 consecutive playoff appearances.

Josh Allen apologizes for offensive tweets sent in 2012-13

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has apologized for a series of offensive tweets he sent while in high school.

The potential No. 1 pick apologized for the now-deleted tweets to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith early Thursday, hours before the NFL draft

Yahoo! Sports reported Allen sent the tweets in 2012 and 2013 and they contained racially insensitive language and offensive statements. Allen told Smith he was parroting rap lyrics and catchphrases from TV and pop culture, adding he was “young and dumb” at the time.

ESPN says the tweets were removed from Allen’s account when it was vetted in January.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl says Allen had “great relationships with his teammates and our fan base” and Allen “embraced diversity” while at Wyoming.

Bohl adds in his statement: “We wish him all the best on his big night.”

Allen is among several quarterbacks projected to be taken early. Others are Southern California’s Sam Darnold, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and UCLA’s Josh Rosen.