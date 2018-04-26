Manhunt for suspect in Maine deputy’s slaying enters its second day

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 26, 2018 8:07 am

Updated: April 26, 2018 8:43 am

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — A Madison man suspected of shooting and killing a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy early Wednesday morning remained at large Thursday, the second day of a nationwide manhunt to find him.

John D. Williams, 29, allegedly shot Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole sometime before 2 a.m. Wednesday, stole the officer’s marked cruiser and robbed a Cumberland Farms convenience store on Route 2 before ditching the cruiser on nearby Martin Stream Road, according to police. He is believed to have fled by foot, police said.

Williams has been on the loose since, and is considered “armed and dangerous,” Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said on Wednesday. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Williams had been scheduled to appear in a Massachusetts court Wednesday for an initial hearing in an illegal gun case that could lead to a sentence of more than 10 years in prison, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex County district attorney’s office and court documents.

Williams was arrested in Massachusetts last month and is facing a variety of charges including possessing a firearm without a license. He was arrested on March 22 and posted bail on March 31, according to state police and Carrie Kimball Monahan of the district attorney’s office.

Local, county, state and federal agencies have embarked on an extensive search that has transformed the area and its surrounding towns into a series of command posts, roadblocks and police activity. While some residents holed up in their homes and locked their doors Wednesday night, other stood outside in the rain to watch police work. One crowd watched for hours as Maine State Police executed a warrant at William’s home at 16 Jones St. in Madison.

The search is expected to continue until Williams is found.

The last Maine law enforcement officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty was Maine State Police Detective Giles Landry, in March 1989. Giles was shot in Leeds, according to the BDN archives.

Fryeburg Officer Nathan M. Desjardins was the last Maine law enforcement officer to die while on duty, in June 2017. Desjardins died June 6 at Central Medical Center in Lewiston from injuries sustained in a boat crash May 27 while responding to a call to search for a missing canoeist on the Saco River.

