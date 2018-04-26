9-year-old remains in critical condition as search continues for his missing brother in Maine river

Daryn Slover | AP Daryn Slover | AP

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • April 26, 2018 10:06 am

Rescuers returned to the Androscoggin River on Thursday morning as the search for a 5-year-old boy who fell into the river Tuesday enters its third day.

Auburn police Deputy Chief Jason Moen said in a statement Thursday morning that poor weather has restricted aerial searches, but Maine game wardens are on the river searching for the missing boy.

Moen on Wednesday declared that the search had become a “recovery mission.”

The search for the boy has been troubled by poor weather and rough conditions on the Androscoggin River, where high water levels and swift currents hampered efforts by divers to locate him, Moen said during a Wednesday press conference.

The missing boy fell into the Androscoggin River along with his 9-year-old brother around 7 p.m. Tuesday while the brothers played along the riverside. Moen told the Sun Journal on Tuesday night that the boys’ father “tried to save them and was unable to. Both boys were then lost down the river.” The boys’ 8-year-old sister also went into the river in an attempt to rescue her brothers, according to the Sun Journal. The father and sister were not injured.

The 9-year-old was rescued Tuesday night and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he still remains in critical condition, Moen said in a Thursday morning statement.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.