Man plunges 40 feet from cliff into surf at Acadia

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • April 26, 2018 6:05 pm

An Ellsworth man escaped serious injury after a 40-foot fall into the pounding surf of Acadia National Park earlier this week.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat pulled the 20-something man from a beach closest to the Gorham Mountain parking lot, under the cliffs between Sand Beach and Thunder Hole, park spokeswoman Christie Anastasia said.

“It sounded like he was stepping down from one cliff to another and he misjudged the distance,” Anastasia said Thursday.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was fortunate to avoid the high tide, which came in about an hour later, Anastasia said.

The man was taken for observation to MDI Hospital, Anastasia said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.