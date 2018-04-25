UMaine men’s basketball team adds frontcourt depth with two more European players

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • April 25, 2018 12:09 pm

Updated: April 25, 2018 2:04 pm

The University of Maine men’s basketball program continues to draw from the international ranks in its rebuilding effort under new head coach Richard Barron with its most recent signings this week.

The latest to join the Black Bears are Solomon Iluyomade, a 6-foot-7 forward from London, via Laramie County Community College of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Vilgot Larsson, a 6-8 forward from Stockholm, Sweden, via Hill College of Cleburne, Texas.

Both players will enter UMaine as sophomores and will be eligible to play immediately.

Iluyomade and Larsson join fellow transfers Mykhailo Yagodin of Ukraine and South Plains College, Sergio El Darwich of Lebanon and Western Texas College, and Nedeljko Prijovic of Serbia and Texas State University, as well as incoming freshman guard Terion Moss of Portland High School in signing National letters of Intent to attend UMaine during the current offseason.

All but Prijovic are eligible to play for the Black Bears during the 2018-2019 season, while Prijovic will become eligible beginning with the 2019-2020 campaign.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Solomon and Vilgot to our program,” Barron said in a press release. “Both visited campus along with Misha, Ned, and Sergio and all five hit it off with each other and our returning players. It was great fun for our staff to see the way they all interacted and to get a sense of the personality our team will take next season.”

Iluyomade appeared in 28 games at Laramie County Community College this past season with 12 starts. He averaged 6.3 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field.

“Solomon is a very versatile forward,” Barron said. “He is explosive off the dribble and attacks the rim fearlessly. He has 3-point range, tremendous rebounding ability and offers a tough interior presence on both ends of the floor. His length (7-foot-2 reach) and athleticism allow him to guard anyone on the floor. Additionally, he is a wonderful young man and Black Bear Nation will embrace ‘Solly.'”

Larsson helped Hill College compile a 21-9 record last season, starting in 26 games and averaging 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per contest. He shot 47.2 percent from the field.

“Vilgot brings a wealth of international experience to our team from his time with the Swedish National Team,” Barron said. “His length and speed have made him one of Sweden’s top defensive players and his guard skills and 3-point shooting range make him tough to match up with. He brings a great basketball IQ to the team along with a very competitive spirit. We’re excited to see what he can do for us this coming season.”

He has represented Sweden at four FIBA European Championships, in 2017 (U20 Division A), 2016 (U18 Division A), 2015 (U18 Division B) and 2014 (U16 Division B).

Larsson and Yagodin squared off in last year’s FIBA U20 Division “A” European Championships, when Ukraine edged Sweden 77-74 in Crete, Greece. Yagodin dropped in eight points in the game Larsson made two of three shots from 3-point range for six points.

The eligibility of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to UMaine and compliance with all NCAA rules, including registration with the NCAA Eligibility Center.

