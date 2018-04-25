Granderson’s homer in 10th gives Blue Jays win over Red Sox

Fred Thornhill | AP Fred Thornhill | AP

By IAN HARRISON, The Associated Press • April 25, 2018 1:00 am

TORONTO — Curtis Granderson hit a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 win over Boston on Tuesday night and hand the Red Sox their season-worst third straight defeat.

Boston (17-5) still owns the best record in the majors.

Granderon’s third home run of the season came off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel (0-1), a towering solo blast off the facing of the third deck in right field. He went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

Tyler Clippard (3-0) worked a scoreless 10th for the win.

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was handed a 3-1 lead in the ninth but allowed the Red Sox to tie it, his first blown save in seven chances.

Hanley Ramirez singled to begin the ninth, went to third on a one-out hit by Rafael Devers and scored on Eduardo Nunez’s single to right. It was the first run off Osuna this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. struck out and Nunez stole second before Christian Vazquez walked to load the bases for Brock Holt, who scored Devers with an RBI single to left. Left fielder Granderson threw out Nunez at the plate to prevent Boston from taking the lead.

Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings. Happ walked none and allowed four hits and one run in his longest outing of the season.

Boston’s Rick Porcello allowed three runs and three hits in seven innings. Porcello walked three, two more than he’d walked in his previous four starts combined, and struck out a season-high nine, including five straight in the third and fourth.

Porcello extended his scoreless innings streak to 14 by pitching around a one-out walk in the first but couldn’t escape the second. The Blue Jays put runners at the corners with none out before Kevin Pillar opened the scoring with a fielder’s choice grounder, with Steve Pearce coming home ahead of the throw by third baseman Devers.

Three batters later, Granderson hit a two-run single that bounced off Devers’ glove and rolled into shallow left field.

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and is 0 for 11 with eight strikeouts over his past three games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts (left ankle) went 2 for 3 with an RBI in a six-inning stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, and remains on track to rejoin the Red Sox on Friday.

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson (right shoulder) could begin a minor league rehab assignment later this week, manager John Gibbons said. Donaldson has been working out at Toronto’s minor league facility in Dunedin, Florida.

SOMBER TRIBUTE

Before the game, the Blue Jays honored the victims of Monday’s deadly van attack in Toronto and the first responders who rushed to the scene. Players from both teams stood in front of the dugouts as four Toronto police officers and two paramedics stood between second base and the pitcher’s mound and were introduced to cheering fans. Following a video message and a moment of silence, a group of high school students sang the national anthems.

Blue Jays pitcher Marco Estrada greeted the first responders as they left the field

A blue banner reading “#TORONTOSTRONG” was hung from the second deck in center field, and similar signs were hung on the wall behind home plate. The same message was also printed in white on the back of the mound.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.45) is 1-3 with a 5.67 ERA in eight career games against Toronto.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-2, 3.86) will face his fourth AL East opponent in five starts when he takes the mound Wednesday. Sanchez has faced New York twice and Baltimore once.