Police charge three in connection with midcoast shooting spree

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 25, 2018 10:41 am

Waldoboro police said Tuesday that three Friendship men have been charged in connection to a recent rash of shootings throughout Lincoln and Knox counties.

Joshua Reed, 27, Ryan Delano, 19, and Ethan Reed, 19, were charged with Class C felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and Class D criminal mischief, Waldoboro Police Chief Bill Labombarde said in a release.

Waldoboro police, working with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service investigated the incidents, which they say took place during the early morning on March 15.

Additional charges may be filed pending review of the case by the Lincoln County District Attorney’s office.

No additional information was immediately available Wednesday morning.

