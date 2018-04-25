Maine man to serve 55 months in federal prison for gun crime

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 25, 2018 3:53 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — A 34-year-old Dresden man with a history of violent crimes has been sentenced to 55 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Michael Burns, who had pleaded guilty to the crime in November, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court by Chief Judge Nancy Torresen, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

Following his release, Burns will serve three years supervised release.

Burns borrowed a .22-caliber rifle from a neighbor and kept it in his home, prosecutors said. During an argument on Aug. 28, 2016, he attempted to strangle his live-in girlfriend while her child watched, then grabbed and loaded the rifle and threatened to “blow [his] head off” in front of them.

He was prohibited at the time from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions for illegal possession of firearms, theft and aggravated assault.

In 2011, he held police from three five law enforcement agencies at bay for nearly three hours in Wiscasset after officers responded to a domestic assault call.

In November 2014 he was charged with aggravated assault after he grabbed a woman by the throat and punched her in the face in Edgecomb, the Lincoln County News reported.

At the time of the most recent crime, Burns was on probation for aggravated assault related to domestic violence of another former girlfriend, the release stated.

The case was investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

