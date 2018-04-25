Bath police negotiate, convince armed woman to surrender

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 25, 2018 6:45 pm

Bath police locked down MidCoast Federal Credit Union and the surrounding area Wednesday afternoon as officers negotiated with a Middle Street woman who they were told was armed.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at 1:14 p.m., and were told that a 36-year-old woman was in a home and possibly armed, Bath police Chief Michael Field said in a release.

Officers located the man involved in the incident, gathered more information and surrounded the house. The credit union also went into “lockdown,” Field said.

Bath police Sgt. Dan Couture negotiated with the woman via phone and outside the home. Just before 4 p.m., the woman agreed to exit the house. Field said she was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Field said police secured weapons found in the house.

The woman’s name was not released on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate the incident to determine whether any charges will be filed.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and Bath EMS assisted in the operation.

