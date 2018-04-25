Divers to search Androscoggin River for missing 5-year-old boy

BDN | BDN BDN | BDN

Bangor Daily News • April 25, 2018 6:30 am

Updated: April 25, 2018 8:14 am

AUBURN, Maine — Rescue workers will return to the Androscoggin River on Wednesday morning to resume the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who along with his older brother fell into the river Tuesday, according to a local media report.

The missing boy’s 9-year-old brother was rescued Tuesday night and remains in critical condition at a local hospital, the Lewiston Sun Journal reports.

Auburn police Deputy Chief Jason Moen told the Sun Journal that both boys live on Main Street in the city but declined to identify them Tuesday night.

Moen told the Sun Journal the brothers were playing by the river when one of them fell in. His brother fell in when he tried to rescue him. It wasn’t clear which child fell in first.

Moen told the Sun Journal that the boys’ father “tried to save them and was unable to. Both boys were then lost down the river.”

The 9-year-old was rescued from the river and taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston before being flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he remained in critical condition, according to the Sun Journal.

The search for the 5-year-old was suspended at 10 p.m. Tuesday and resumes Wednesday.

