Bates football coach to step down after 20 seasons

April 24, 2018 6:08 pm

Updated: April 24, 2018 6:23 pm

Bates College head football coach Mark Harriman, who has led the Bobcats program since 1998, has announced that he will be stepping down, effective May 30.

“It has been a special honor to work with so many outstanding student-athletes during my time at Bates,” Harriman said in a news release on Tuesday. “These young men have exemplified Bobcat spirit each and every day, whether on the field, in the classroom, or in their day-to-day lives as contributing members of our college. I have truly cherished my time on the sidelines and as a member of the Bates community.”

Harriman’s teams posted an overall record of 46-115. He guided Bates football to seven Colby-Bates-Bowdoin series titles, including the last four in a row.

“In coaching a generation of Bates student-athletes, Mark Harriman has earned great respect in the New England Small College Athletic Conference and throughout the region for the strong character of his program and his intense dedication to Bates students,” said Director of Athletics Jason Fein. “Hundreds of Bates alumni, in incalculable ways, have benefited from Mark’s singular focus on their growth and improvement as athletes and as human beings.”

He was named the NESCAC Co-Coach of the Year in 2012, when the Bobcats went 5-3. From 2012 to 2014, Harriman’s teams posted consecutive .500 or better records for the first time since 1979. Since 2005, he has also served as an assistant athletics director.

A native of Westbrook, Maine, and a 1980 graduate of Springfield College, Harriman served as a defensive coordinator at Princeton and Harvard before arriving at Bates in 1998.

Dann hired as Saint Joseph’s coach

Saint Joseph’s College Director of Athletics Brian Curtin is pleased to announce that Tom Dann has been named as the head coach of the Monks’ cross country and track and field programs.

Since the first week of March, Dann has served as the interim head coach for all three teams.

Already the longest-tenured head coach in the history of the Saint Joseph’s cross country program, Dann returns for his fourth stint as the Monks’ skipper and will begin his 17th year in the fall.

Dann has been involved with the SJC track and field program since its inception in 2012 and was in his fourth year as an assistant when he was tabbed as the interim head coach this season.

In 16 previous seasons (1992-93, 1998-09, 2014-15) at Saint Joseph’s, he guided the women’s squad to consecutive Great Northeast Athletic Conference titles (2007, 2008) and 19 of his runners accounted for 33 All-Conference honors.

Dann also led the men’s team to a conference runner-up performance in 2007, the program’s best GNAC finale finish to date, and was recognized by his peers as the GNAC Men’s Coach of the Year in 2007 and the Women’s Coach of the Year in 2008.