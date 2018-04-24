Wednesday, April 25, 2018: Trash dilemma, Golden for Congress, a silent tragedy

April 24, 2018 8:29 am

Trash dilemma

As someone who has had to think about trash for more than 40 years, I was appalled to read that tons of garbage from area towns will be landfilled, possibly for the next 12 to 18 months. I can only be grateful that the landfill in my backyard is now closed.

Why were no contingency plans made on the assumption that Fiberight may not open on schedule? Why is the Municipal Review Committee threatening to sue several Hancock County towns, which can ill afford lawsuits and entered into contracts on good faith, that decided to send their trash to PERC to be incinerated in the meantime? Why is the committee not suing Fiberight for breach of contract, for failing to open on time? Did no one consider that winter weather might cause delays?

When I cautioned Hampden town officials about this project, I feared it was too good to be true. We were sold a bill of goods, and now the worst case scenario — landfilling tons of garbage — will be occurring.

Kathy W. Walker

Hampden

A silent tragedy

Recently, we spoke with a seventh-grade student in Gorham who lost her best friend to suicide. The other day, we read about another teen suicide, this time in Scarborough. Two weeks ago, it was Westbrook, and a month ago Yarmouth. Before that it was Waynflete, Greely, Falmouth, Dexter, Bangor, Camden, Van Buren and far too many other communities.

It is stigma and shame that far too often keep people from getting the help that they need. Talking about mental illness does not make someone mentally ill, it makes someone feel less alone. It normalizes the conversation. We need to be proactive in addressing mental illness in the same way that we address any physical health crisis.

In the two years since I helped found The Yellow Tulip Project, we have been inspired by the army of young people across the state that are done being silent. They have seen far too many of their classmates take their own lives or struggle silently with mental illness and are mobilizing to have those hard and honest conversations.

They are proactive, not reacting to the next crisis but getting trained in knowing the signs and ensuring that helpline magnets are in their school bathrooms. They are building a community that is bringing awareness, hope and helplines to their schools so that no one suffers alone. Together, we can move mountains on this issue so that suicide should never be an option.

Suzanne Fox

Falmouth

Golden for Congress

The BDN’s recent editorial, “Poliquin’s food stamps policy would hurt his poorest constituents,” underscores one of the gaps in Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s armor. Let’s call it compassion. While our reputation as a state of scenic splendor is unchallenged, our growing image as a state that treats its most vulnerable with meanness or indifference must concern us all.

The compassion gap is made worse by what can only be described as a courage gap, evidenced by Poliquin’s boast of his prowess at avoiding the press. “I can hide better than anyone else” is not a ringing endorsement of the traditions of our democracy.

Since compassion and courage are my top criteria for choosing a candidate to oppose Poliquin, I strongly support Jared Golden.

Golden’s life has been devoted to public service, first as a Marine who saw combat in Iraq and Afghanistan and who returned to Afghanistan to teach at a girls’ school, and then as a representative of Lewiston who won his second term with 70 percent of the vote.

Of his many endorsements, the Professional Firefighters of Maine’s has a particular resonance at this time. Everyone who has seen the account by firefighter Andrew Needum of his actions on the stricken Southwest Airlines flight (readily available on YouTube) recognizes the importance in a time of crisis to have leaders who combine courage and compassion.

I believe Golden would serve the 2nd Congressional District with distinction in Congress.

Bob Rackmales

Belfast

Poliquin’s hypocrisy

Recently, I received a newsletter from Rep. Bruce Poliquin, in which he announced that he was calling on politicians to support a balanced budget amendment. I found this difficult to reconcile with his support for the “tax relief for the rich” bill that will be saddling us with trillion-dollar debt for many years.

The hypocrisy boggles the mind. Or perhaps it is not hypocrisy. Perhaps Poliquin envisions balancing the budget by diminishing government spending on the health care and social support systems that are the lifeline for so many in Maine. In which case, the cruelty boggles the mind.

Mary Ann Handel

Hulls Cove

Hills for House District 97

I first met Caitlin Hills when we were parents serving on our children’s elementary school parent teacher group. Our group was fundraising to offset some of the severe cuts in our school budget. Our group was the teacher supply budget that year. That same year, a group of concerned parents got together to look for solutions to our school funding issues. Hills was there supporting our community, schools, kids and teachers, work she continues today as chair of the Regional School Unit 71 school board.

As I have gotten to know Hills over the years, I see how much she brings to every issue. Her passion for education is evident in her work as a school board member. Hills understands how taxes impact our residents. It is this balance, along with her ability to listen carefully and thoughtfully, that helps Hills understand the issues facing community members.

As a single mom, Hills sees those issues first hand. She sees the need for affordable housing in our community. She is an advocate for affordable health care for all. As an adult daughter, Hills is also an advocate for our older citizens.

Hills, a lifelong Democrat, brings her experience in Washington working as an advocate for environmental issues. There she developed her understanding of the legislative process. As the representative for Northport, Belfast and Waldo, she will use her experience, knowledge and understanding of issues and our community to build upon the good work already happening in House District 97.

Sandy Wallace

Northport