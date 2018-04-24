Bottle covered in duct tape detonated by Maine police bomb squad

York County Sheriff’s Office | BDN York County Sheriff’s Office | BDN

By CBS 13 • April 24, 2018 9:32 am

The Maine State Police bomb squad detonated a suspicious item found on the side of a road in Waterboro on Monday that turned out to be a bottle full of used syringes, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A person driving on the 800 block of Main Street called deputies around 7:30 p.m. to report finding a needle and bottle wrapped in duct tape on the shoulder of the road and feared it may have been some sort of harmful homemade device.

Deputies were unable to distinguish what was in the wrapped bottle and contacted the Maine State Police bomb squad. The bomb squad detonated the item and found that the bottle contained used syringes and caps.

The Waterboro Fire Department was on hand to assist with the hazardous clean up, and all items were properly disposed of, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.