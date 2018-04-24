State
April 24, 2018
Westbrook teen does not advance to finals in poetry competition

Screenshot | YouTube
Screenshot | YouTube
Allan Monga of Deering High School competes in the national Poetry Out Loud competition on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
By Emily Burnham, BDN Staff
A Westbrook teen who went to court last month for the right to participate in a national poetry reading competition competed in Washington D.C. today in the semifinals, but did not advance to the final round.

Allan Monga, 19, recited “Song of the Smoke” by W.E.B. DuBois, and “She Walks In Beauty” by Lord Byron during the semifinal rounds in the national competition. He was not chosen as one of the eight reciters that will advance to the final round of competition, which will be held tomorrow.

Monga won the state Poetry Out Loud contest, sponsored in Maine by the Maine Arts Commission and nationally by the National Endowment for the Arts. The poetry recital contest rules require participants at the state and national levels to be citizens of the U.S. or permanent resident aliens.

Monga, who moved to Maine from Zambia last year, has applied for asylum but has not yet received a green card. He and the school district sued the NEA in U.S. District Court earlier this month for not allowing him to compete at the national level.

