Teen sues over detention at Long Creek, challenging Maine’s imprisonment of youths

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • April 24, 2018 10:21 am

Updated: April 24, 2018 10:23 am

A Skowhegan teen is asking the state’s top court to overturn his commitment to Maine’s youth prison in a case that claims the state corrections system is incapable of rehabilitating young people.

Last October, the 16-year-old, who is called J.R. in court documents, was sentenced to incarceration at the Long Creek Youth Development Center up to the age of 18 for a series of non-violent crimes, including two charges that were dropped from felonies to misdemeanors.

In a Friday brief to Maine Supreme Judicial Court the teen’s lawyer, Tina Heather Nadeau of Portland, argued he was sent to Long Creek because the state lacks alternatives to the prison and that the juvenile court “abused” its discretion in locking up someone who was not a threat to the public.

The case is the second prominent legal challenge to the South Portland prison in recent weeks. It lands amid debate over how to improve conditions at the facility and calls for its closure, spurred by revelations of Long Creek’s struggles to care for young inmates with deep mental illness and a staffing crisis there last summer.

Nadeau further argues that the well-publicized troubles at the prison and detention center have rendered it largely unable to help troubled young people, leaving its role as punishment.

“It represents an outdated model of corrections, one that does not and cannot meet the needs of the children committed there,” she wrote, adding that in her client’s case it is “disproportionate and unusual punishment.”

The lawyer said she expects to argue the case in Bangor this June.

