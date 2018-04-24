Missing hiker found at luxury hotel in the White Mountains

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

The Associated Press • April 24, 2018 5:15 pm

PINKHAM’S GRANT, New Hampshire — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are calling a search for a Massachusetts hiker a waste of time, money and resources after he was found at a luxury hotel.

Officials say the 70-year-old had a medical condition that added to the sense of urgency when he was reported missing by his wife early Monday.

Rescue teams were brought up to the top of Mount Washington via a snowcat and a National Guard helicopter was used to look for him. Hours later, the man contacted his wife from the Mount Washington Hotel.

Officials say he told them that he’d sent his wife a message informing her of his plans, but she did not receive it. It is unclear whether he will be charged for the cost of the rescue.

