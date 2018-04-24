New England
April 24, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | George H.W. Bush | Litchfield Homicide | Schoolhouse Fire
New England

Missing hiker found at luxury hotel in the White Mountains

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
In this Monday, April 23, 2018 photo a National Guard helicopter flies over Mount Washington while searching for missing hiker, 70-year-old Christophe Chamley of Massachusetts. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are calling a search a waste of time, money and resources after he was found at a luxury hotel. A skier is seen climbing in deep snow on the Left Gully of Tuckerman Ravine.
The Associated Press

PINKHAM’S GRANT, New Hampshire — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are calling a search for a Massachusetts hiker a waste of time, money and resources after he was found at a luxury hotel.

Officials say the 70-year-old had a medical condition that added to the sense of urgency when he was reported missing by his wife early Monday.

Rescue teams were brought up to the top of Mount Washington via a snowcat and a National Guard helicopter was used to look for him. Hours later, the man contacted his wife from the Mount Washington Hotel.

Officials say he told them that he’d sent his wife a message informing her of his plans, but she did not receive it. It is unclear whether he will be charged for the cost of the rescue.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like