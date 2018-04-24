Police identify body found in Lisbon pond, rule drowning accidental

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 24, 2018 9:58 am

A Lisbon woman whose body was found in a pond Sunday evening died by accidental drowning, the state medical examiner’s office has determined.

The woman, whose body was found in a small pond off Potter Road in Lisbon, was identified as Carol Plourde, 61, Lisbon police Chief Marc Hagan said in a release Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the pond after the property owner discovered the body, Hagan said Monday.

Maine state troopers and game wardens assisted with the investigation.

Pending new information, the case will be closed, Hagan said. Anyone with additional information can call Lisbon Police Detective Sgt. Bill Tapley.

