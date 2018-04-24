Sen. McCain discharged from hospital, returns to home in Arizona

Michael Brochstein | TNS Michael Brochstein | TNS

John Wagner, Washington Post • April 24, 2018 9:28 am

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, has been discharged from the hospital and has returned to his home near Sedona, Arizona, according to a tweet from his wife, Cindy McCain, on Monday night.

McCain, 81, underwent surgery more than a week ago at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis, an inflammation of the digestive tract. His family said he came out of the surgery in stable condition.

“@SenJohnMcCain and I are home in our beloved Hidden Valley enjoying a glorious Arizona sunset,” Cindy McCain said in her Monday night tweet, which included a photo of a picturesque stream.

In July, doctors diagnosed the six-term senator and former Republican presidential nominee with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that also took the lives of Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Massachusetts, and Beau Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden.

McCain returned to Congress and maintained a relatively regular congressional schedule through the fall as he underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments. By December, however, he returned to Arizona to continue his treatments and go to physical rehabilitation to try to regain his strength.

It is unclear when McCain might return to the Senate.

The Washington Post writer Paul Kane contributed to this report.