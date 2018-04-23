Hewes leads Brewer softball team to shutout win over Bangor

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • April 23, 2018 8:24 pm

Updated: April 24, 2018 6:34 am

BREWER, Maine — With spring finally breaking through, it was Brewer High School junior pitcher Libby Hewes who shone the brightest on sun-drenched Coffin Field on Monday.

Hewes tossed an impressive three-hit shutout and triggered a tie-breaking two-run, fourth-inning rally with a lead-off triple as the Witches upended archrival Bangor 6-0.

The Witches, who are making their debut in Class B North this season after dropping from Class A, improved to 3-0 and have outscored their opponents 26-4.

Class A Bangor fell to 0-2 and has yet to score a run this season.

Both teams have had Wednesday games moved up to Tuesday due to a rainy forecast as Brewer will travel to take on Oceanside of Rockland/Thomaston at 4 p.m. and Bangor will entertain Skowhegan at 4:15 p.m.

Hewes struck out three and walked three while throwing 78 pitches, 48 for strikes. One of the walks was intentional. She induced 12 ground-ball outs and her teammates played errorless ball behind her.

“She threw a lot of curves today and she threw in a couple rise balls that she hadn’t been throwing a lot … but they were really working for her today,” said Brewer junior catcher Jordan Goodrich. “She was mixing it up.”

“She was pretty good,” said Bangor junior third baseman Madi Drake. “She was consistent and accurate. She kept the ball outside on [right-handed hitters]. We needed to hit the ball down the right field line [more].”

“My curve was really good and [Goodrich] helped me out a lot when I didn’t throw it real well,” said Hewes, who has all three wins for the Witches. “And I had great, great defense behind me. I can always count on them to come through.”

Bangor senior lefty Lexi Cunningham allowed just one hit through the first three innings but Hewes opened the fourth by slicing a long opposite-field triple down the right field line on a 3-2 pitch.

“It was an outside pitch. I wasn’t looking for anything, I just go up there and hit the ball. I don’t hit the ball to the opposite field much so it felt pretty good to get that over there,” said Hewes.

“She did what she is supposed to do with a pitch like that,” said Cunningham.

“That changed the momentum. That flipped the switch for them,” said Bangor senior first baseman Lindy Bezgembluk, who had two of the three hits, both singles, and was also walked intentionally.

After the Hewes triple, Kenzie Dore was intentionally walked and stole second.

Becca Gideon drove in Hewes with a grounder down the third base line on which Rams third baseman Drake made a nice backhanded play and threw her out at first.

Dore moved to third and scored on M.J. Sellars’ grounder to short.

Cunningham pitched well in defeat, going four innings and allowing two hits and two runs with one walk and three strikeouts. She threw 38 strikes among 49 pitches.

Brewer added four runs in the fifth off Morgan-Carter Moulton.

Jayden Keefe, the number eight hitter, started the rally with an opposite-field double to right center after fouling off two 0-2 pitches.

Goodrich reached on a pitcher’s throwing error to second and Hewes picked up an RBI on a grounder to short that went for an error before the final two runs scored on passed balls.

Brewer had four hits with Sellars’ second-inning single accompanying Hewes’ triple, Keefe’s double and Austin’s base hit.

Besides Bezgembluk’s two hits, Cambria Prophete had the only other Bangor hit, a fifth-inning single.

“I thought the girls were extremely tight early in the game but started relaxing around the fourth inning and started to make contact. The bottom of the order really keyed us in that [fifth] inning,” said Brewer coach Skip Estes. “We’ve played solid ball. We haven’t made many errors and I think Libby has only given up one earned run so far.”

