Maine man’s two cats survive deadly fire

Falmouth Police Department | BDN Falmouth Police Department | BDN

Falmouth Police Department | BDN Falmouth Police Department | BDN

Falmouth Police Department | BDN Falmouth Police Department | BDN

Falmouth Police Department | BDN Falmouth Police Department | BDN

Falmouth Police Department | BDN Falmouth Police Department | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • April 23, 2018 7:17 am

Falmouth firefighters and police made an uplifting discovery after a Saturday night fire claimed the a local man’s life: His two cats survived the blaze.

“Fires are traumatic and tragic. Especially when life is lost. This was the case at yesterday’s fire on Gray Rd. Families need to have something positive to have and hold on to so, here it is,” the Falmouth Police Department wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

Richard Seiler, 73, died from smoke inhalation after a fire spread around 5 p.m. from his garage to his attached home, Sgt. Joel Davis of the Maine fire marshal’s office told the Portland Press Herald on Sunday night.

Davis told the Press Herald that Seiler had returned to his 22 Gray Road home after taking his two-door BMW convertible for its first drive since being taken out of winter storage. Davis told the paper that the fire started in the area of the car’s battery, spread to the garage, and then went into Seiler’s home.

While responding to the blaze on Saturday, firefighters rescued one of Seiler’s cats, which was treated with oxygen at the scene by a Portland firefighter and taken to a veterinarian, where she “is still hanging on and receiving care,” according to Falmouth police.

Seiler’s second cat, a black-and-white shorthair named Ginger, was found hiding in a closet Sunday morning while Falmouth police Sgt. Frank Soule met with Seiler’s family at the scene on Gray Road, according to the department.

“She appeared to be in good health aside from very scared. She was purring in the arms of family on her way to the vet to be looked over as well,” the Falmouth police wrote.

“Sometimes you have to grasp the little things wherever you can, especially in loss,” the department wrote.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.