Police investigate death of woman in Maine pond

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 23, 2018 12:34 pm

The body of a 61-year-old Lisbon woman who reportedly drowned was found Sunday evening in a small pond off Potter Road in Lisbon.

The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of family, according to Lisbon police Chief Marc Hagan.

The body was discovered by the owner of the property.

Maine state troopers and game wardens assisted with the investigation, which Hagan said remains open.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday. No additional information was available late Monday morning.

