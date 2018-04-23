Warmer-weather eats: Here’s a list of Bangor-area food trucks

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • April 23, 2018 5:25 pm

Updated: April 23, 2018 6:20 pm

Warm weather got you feeling a little antsy? Why not take it outdoors for lunch this week or next, at one of the Bangor area’s many food trucks, all of which are opening in the next two to three weeks — if they aren’t open already.

Opening day: Friday, May 4

After a successful inaugural season on the Bangor Waterfront, Melt owners Alexis Walls and Amanda Smith will return to the Waterfront beginning May 4, offering up grilled cheeses, patty melts, Philly cheesesteak fries, mini chimichangas and amaze balls — fried mashed potato balls with bacon, scallions and cheese. Hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and during concerts.

Opening day: Monday, May 7

Celebrating its sixth year on the Bangor Waterfront, Pompeii Pizza will start firing up the mobile wood-fired pizza oven on Monday, May 7. Owners Steve and Dawn Carey and crew will be slinging crispy gourmet pizza all summer and early fall, with initial hours set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. They plan to expand their hours later in the summer, including during concerts on the Waterfront.

Opening date: Week of May 7

The official opening date remains a bit squishy, but owner Gabriel Muro Solis expects Casa Mexicana, his taco truck, to open on the Bangor Waterfront during the week of May 7. Solis offers up an array of fillings — from chicken tinga to barbacoa beef — served on authentic homemade tortillas, with an array of salsas and hot sauces on the side. Hours vary, but it is reliably open for lunch from Tuesdays through Saturdays, as well as during concerts.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Opening date: Mid-May

Wild Cow Creamery’s ice cream truck on the Bangor Waterfront usually opens a little later in May. Owners Sara Wilder and Ryan Cowan plan to begin serving up artisan ice cream around the week of May 13-19. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, and will expand as the season progresses. Expect densely flavored ice cream like Mexican Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Pie, Almond Toffee and Lemon Heaven. Wild Cow’s permanent Belfast scoop shop is already open.

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

Opening date: Week of May 7

It’s hard to miss this bright yellow and green Airstream trailer. Grillin’ Brazilian, serving up classic Brazilian street and comfort food, like Salpicao chicken salad sandwiches, Pão de Queijo burgers, grilled beach cheese, Coxinha chicken croquettes and grilled Linguica sausage. Owners Natalia and Brooks Dyer this year plan to be at two new locations, including parked outside the Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company Tap Room in Brewer for dinner time on Wednesdays and Fridays, and at lunch time on Thursdays and Fridays at 317 Main St. in downtown Bangor. More locations will be announced later in the summer.

Opening date: Already open

The Lobstah Buoy got out ahead of the rest of the Bangor-area food truck pack, opening in mid-April at its new location at 268 Odlin Road. It serves up fish and chips and fried clams, chowder and lobster stew, burgers and hot dogs and, of course, three sizes of fresh Maine lobster rolls. The Lobstah Buoy is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Opening date: Already open

Billi Barker’s YumBus visits breweries, farms and festivals all over the state, offering crepes for breakfast and lunch, and tacos on handmade tortillas for dinner. It does have a few reliable weekly stops, however, and it’s already serving up made-to-order, pick-your-own filling crepes (savory and sweet) at the Belfast Farmers’ Market on Fridays, and the Orono Farmers’ Market on Saturdays. This weekend will be the first weekly YumBus appearance at the Bangor Farmers’ Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays across the street from the Bangor Public Library.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.