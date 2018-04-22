With dogs in tow, Maine community remembers Barbara Bush
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Dog walkers gather to remember former first lady Barbara Bush at Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk on Sunday. The former first lady loved to walk her dogs and chat with the locals during visits to Maine. Bush died Tuesday at home in Houston at age 92.
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Kathy Lowery of Kennebunk, with her dog Abby, tells a story about a memorable encounter with Barbara Beach during a gathering to remember former first lady at Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk on Sunday. The former first lady loved to walk her dogs and chat with the locals during visits to Maine. Bush died Tuesday at home in Houston at age 92.
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Dog walkers gather to remember former first lady Barbara Bush at Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk on Sunday. The former first lady loved to walk her dogs and chat with the locals during visits to Maine. Bush died Tuesday at home in Houston at age 92.
Robert Bukaty, The Associated Press •
KENNEBUNK, Maine — People gathered on a Maine beach Sunday to remember Barbara Bush, who with her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, spent years at their summer home in Kennebunkport.
In the neighboring town of Kennebunk on Sunday, about 200 people gathered in a large circle, many with their dogs, to share stories about their encounters with Bush on the beach. She used to walk her dogs there with a Secret Service agent following behind.
Comments