April 22, 2018
With dogs in tow, Maine community remembers Barbara Bush

    Dog walkers gather to remember former first lady Barbara Bush at Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk on Sunday. The former first lady loved to walk her dogs and chat with the locals during visits to Maine. Bush died Tuesday at home in Houston at age 92.
    Kathy Lowery of Kennebunk, with her dog Abby, tells a story about a memorable encounter with Barbara Beach during a gathering to remember former first lady at Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk on Sunday.
    Dog walkers gather to remember former first lady Barbara Bush at Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk on Sunday. The former first lady loved to walk her dogs and chat with the locals during visits to Maine. Bush died Tuesday at home in Houston at age 92.
Robert Bukaty, The Associated Press

KENNEBUNK, Maine — People gathered on a Maine beach Sunday to remember Barbara Bush, who with her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, spent years at their summer home in Kennebunkport.

Barbara Bush died Tuesday at home in Houston at the age of 92. She was laid to rest Saturday at her husband’s presidential library in Texas.

[Barbara Bush was ‘first lady of the greatest generation’]

In the neighboring town of Kennebunk on Sunday, about 200 people gathered in a large circle, many with their dogs, to share stories about their encounters with Bush on the beach. She used to walk her dogs there with a Secret Service agent following behind.

[Opinion: Barbara Bush was as authentic as her pearls were fake]

Many people signed a large poster board that featured a photo of the former first lady and several beach walkers and their dogs. Some folks also tossed flowers into the sea.

