With dogs in tow, Maine community remembers Barbara Bush

Robert Bukaty, The Associated Press • April 22, 2018 2:56 pm

KENNEBUNK, Maine — People gathered on a Maine beach Sunday to remember Barbara Bush, who with her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, spent years at their summer home in Kennebunkport.

Barbara Bush died Tuesday at home in Houston at the age of 92. She was laid to rest Saturday at her husband’s presidential library in Texas.

In the neighboring town of Kennebunk on Sunday, about 200 people gathered in a large circle, many with their dogs, to share stories about their encounters with Bush on the beach. She used to walk her dogs there with a Secret Service agent following behind.

Many people signed a large poster board that featured a photo of the former first lady and several beach walkers and their dogs. Some folks also tossed flowers into the sea.

