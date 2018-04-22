Investigators at the scene of a potentially fatal fire in Bar Harbor

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • April 22, 2018 12:51 pm

Updated: April 22, 2018 1:20 pm

The state fire marshal’s office confirmed Sunday that investigators are at the scene of a possible fatal fire in Bar Harbor.

CBS affiliate WABI reports the fire was on the Russell Farm Road and two people were taken to the hospital and two others remain unaccounted for.

“All the information I have now is preliminary,” Maine Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas said Sunday. “I have not gotten any specifics and a crew was sent down to investigate.”

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.