Monday, April 23, 2018: Boot Pruitt, domestic violence victims aren’t to blame, no ‘red flag’ bill

Poliquin’s attack on the hungry

Isn’t that nice that Rep. Bruce Poliquin is leading in money-raising efforts for a re-election bid. He and his rich associates must be happy about that. It makes it understandable why he is hung up on who deserves food stamps. He wants proof the people who apply really need them.

Should they lift up their shirts and display their protruding rib cage? Or maybe just pass out from hunger? A good plan would be for hungry people to hang around the back of restaurants where Poliquin and his friends are dining. Maybe they’ll toss out a few leftovers.

Linda Gralenski

Pembroke

Domestic violence not victim’s fault

As discussion and controversy roils around Alex Gray and the Waterfront Concerts, I am appalled by the victim blaming Erica Cole, Gray’s former girlfriend, has received by men and women in this community. Domestic violence is never the victim’s fault.

The police report stated he strangled her and slammed her head into a hardwood floor. How can that be her fault? Like most domestic violence patterns, abuse starts with control and manipulation before it turns to physical violence. She suffered way before he sent her to the hospital. She continues to suffer when people make ignorant comments that she is just out to ruin Gray, that she didn’t have it so bad because it only happened once, and that she needs to be quiet because the case has been decided.

I overhear such comments, and I understand why more women do not speak out about their abuse. They find the courage to speak or leave, but face disbelief from the community and no consequences for their abuser. Gray pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and, according to an Oct. 27 BDN article, accepted his role in the incident.

The city of Bangor may be too enticed by concert revenues to cut ties with him. But as a community, we must believe and protect these women from further trauma. The response to blame the victim and not the perpetrator makes the community more unsafe for all women speaking against domestic abuse. They deserve our support, not our condemnation.

Aislinn Canarr

Winterport

Dodge for House District 97

“Driven to run, ready to serve” is the motto of a Belfast native Jan Dodge who is running for House District 97. Dodge’s life has been preparing her for this moment — to represent Belfast, Northport and Waldo.

Dodge’s passion caught my attention as president of the Waldo County Retired Teachers, as she ran the meeting with humor and efficiency. While teaching high school music Down East, Dodge served on the Maine Education Association Government Relations Committee, keeping current on issues of education, legislation and policy, and attended three advocacy trainings. As part of her training in Washington, D.C., in September 2017, she met with Maine’s senators and staff for Reps. Chellie Pingree and Bruce Poliquin.

Someone who cares deeply about her community, Dodge has spent a big portion of her “retirement” as a community activist. In 2012-13, she was involved in “Thanks, But No Tanks,” attending planning meetings and demonstrating against this incursion. She has been pressuring legislators to fund public K-12 education at the statutory 55 percent level, testifying so often that many legislators know her by name.

Dodge is a problem solver who wants to know what concerns Waldo County residents. When Aging Well in Waldo County designed and conducted a needs survey, she was there. Receiving 1,000 responses, the group found that the three most pressing issues among elders are “housing, transportation and isolation.” Confident, active, and passionate, Dodge is ready to represent District 97. Vote Dodge on June 12.

Linda Garson Smith

Belfast

Boot Pruitt

Instead of taking on the responsibility to be good stewards of those funds, members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet are grossly misusing our tax dollars on luxury travel, bougie upgrades to their offices and countless other expenditures. Perhaps the worst offender is Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. He has shown nothing but contempt for fiscal responsibility, and because of that, he is coming under harsh criticism from both parties for how willfully he abuses taxpayer funds for his own comfort and gain.

He spends taxpayers’ money on first class travel, and when he pays out of pocket, he flies business class. He upgraded his SUV with bullet-proof seat covers, and travels with a completely unprecedented security detail. He has given nepotistic pay raises to people working for him. He also had a $43,000 soundproof privacy booth in his office. He clearly doesn’t want people to know what he’s saying, and that isn’t someone we should have in a government position. At every opportunity he takes to be responsible, he blows it.

Republicans can’t claim to be the party of fiscal and personal responsibility and let this go unnoticed and unpunished. Hard-working Americans deserve better than a Cabinet member who abuses our money for personal gain. It’s time for Pruitt to go. Whether he resigns or is fired doesn’t matter. It’s time to boot Pruitt.

Ryan Kittle

Portland

Reject ‘red flag’ bill

The “red flag” bill — LD 1884 — that is in Augusta now in regards to taking firearms away based upon family or police opinions of a person’s mental stability, although seemingly innocent appearing, is an erosion of personal rights.

This bill will lead to the police and others to diagnose and act as psychologists. Once passed, it could balloon into a witch hunt as others such as educators, employers or neighbors are added to those who are entrusted to also determine the stability of others.

I understand the diagnostic criteria in regard to those who should not have arms, but this does not prevent those who may “snap.” We can never predict sudden violence. This bill cannot either. So, its main purpose is to again target legal owners of firearms.

Criminal behavior is an abnormal psychological trait that deviates from the rational state of good mental health and community involvement. Most of the criminal demographic carry weapons.

Instead of knocking on my door because you think I’m acting strange or different, remember that many of these violent massacres occurred because law enforcement dropped the ball by not taking information seriously.

John Fox

Newport