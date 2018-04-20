Two Maine field hockey standouts commit to Husson University

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

April 20, 2018 1:00 pm

Haley Ward, a midfielder from Winslow High School, and Taylor Ouellette, a forward from Thornton Academy in Saco, have announced their commitment to the Husson University field hockey program.

Ward tallied 30 goals and 40 assists in her career and is a two-time all-state and all-conference selection who also was chosen for the 2018 All-New England Team. Ward will study exercise science.

“Haley is a super versatile player. Her athleticism, skill and field sense make her a triple threat,” Winslow coach Marybeth Bourgoin said. “What raises the bar even more is her incredible commitment to her team and the team goals. She’s the full package.”

Ouellette is Thornton Academy’s all-time career leader in goals scored with 63 and most goals in a single season with 26. Last fall she was named the Southwestern Maine Activities Association Co-Player of the Year.

“Taylor is a sniper in front of the net! She possesses a deadly combination of both endurance and speed,” TA coach Lori Smith said in a press release.

“More importantly, Taylor is a kind and thoughtful young woman who is a pleasure to coach.”

Belgrade tennis star honored

University of Tennessee junior tennis standout Sadie Hammond of Belgrade has earned a spot on the 2018 SEC Community Service Team, the Southeastern Conference announced this week.

The selection marks the second straight year that Hammond has been named to the team.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams in all 21 sports. The award looks to highlight athletes from the SEC who give back to their community in superior service efforts.

During the 2017-2018 academic year, Hammond accumulated 158 total volunteer hours earned while participating in several events.

Last summer, Hammond spent 75.5 hours of volunteer time assisting with the Maine Organization for Blind Athletic and Leadership Education Summer Sports Camp. Hammond also participated in UT’s VOLeaders Academy where she worked with children in orphanages, volunteered at various sport skill camps and visited with university students for 70 hours of volunteering opportunities overseas in Vietnam.

Hammond has played first singles and second doubles for the UT women’s tennis team, which on Thursday fell to Mississippi in the second round of the SEC championships. Hammond won her doubles match and was in the third and final set of her singles match before it was suspended after Mississippi clinched the team victory.

Husson adds two golfers

Makenzie Plourde of Penobscot Valley High School in Howland is one of two players who will join the the Husson University women’s golf team next fall.

Plourde was a Penobscot Valley Conference Class C champion and team most valuable player for the Howlers in 2016 and 2017.

Also joining coach Mike Dugas’ Eagles will be Veronica Diaz from Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Diaz, who will study criminal justice at Husson, played four years of interscholastic golf and as a senior won the Naugatuck Valley League girls golf championship along with multiple team awards.

