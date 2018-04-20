Suspect in custody after man shot, injured in Garland

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • April 20, 2018 9:25 am

A man is recovering from his injuries after apparently being shot by another person Thursday night in Garland, according to police.

Abimelec Castanon, also known as Neftali Colon Jr., was arrested in Medway and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident, according to a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Police received two 911 calls just after 7 p.m. Thursday from 510 Dexter Road in Garland, reporting that someone had been shot, but the suspect had left the scene.

Canstanon was identified as the suspect in Medway, which is more than an hour from Garland, and was arrested without incident.

Canstanon is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. No further details were available as of Friday morning.

