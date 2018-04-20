Judge orders NEA to allow Portland immigrant to compete in national poetry contest

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • April 20, 2018 4:50 pm

Updated: April 20, 2018 5:01 pm

A federal judge Friday ordered the National Endowment for the Arts to allow a Portland immigrant to participate in the national Poetry Out Loud contest.

Allan Monga, 17, of Westbrook, last month won the state Poetry Out Loud contest, sponsored in Maine by the Maine Arts Commission and nationally by the NEA. The poetry recital contest rules require participants at the state and national levels to be citizens of the U.S. or permanent resident aliens.

The ruling, issued about 4:30 p.m. by U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock, means that Monga will compete for the national title next week in Washington, D.C.

“Although the NEA references federal statutes as suggestive of congressional intent, there is no congressional enactment that requires it to impose these citizenship or permanent resident requirements to the [Poetry Out Loud] competition,” he wrote.

The NEA argued that it had used the citizenship qualifications set by Congress for the National Medal of the Arts in setting citizenship qualification in its rules.

Monga, who moved to Maine from Zambia last year, has applied for asylum but has not yet received a green card. He and the school district sued the NEA in U.S. District Court earlier this month for not allowing him to compete at the national level.

The lawsuit claimed that by not letting Monga compete, the NEA is violating the equal protection clause of the 5th and 14th Amendments and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prevents discrimination in education, among other things.

Woodcock held a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland on a motion for a preliminary injunction that would force the NEA to allow the Deering High School junior to participate.

The Maine Arts Commission ignored the rule and allowed Monga to compete, attorneys for the NEA said in court filings. The commission also did not replace Monga with the runner-up as the NEA instructed, according to court documents.

The state organization’s website says participants must be citizens or have green cards to compete in the state final.

Through his attorney, Melissa Hewey of Portland, Monga said he was too busy preparing for the national contest to meet with reporters Friday.

A public affairs officer for the U.S. Department of Justice, which represented the NEA, declined to comment on the decision.

A total of $50,000 in awards and school stipends are given at the national finals, including $20,000 for the national champion, according to the lawsuit.

The first rounds are Monday. The semi-finals for the northeast will be streamed live at 9 a.m. Tuesday at http://www.poetryoutloud.org/competition/national-finals. The finals will be streamed at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the same website.

