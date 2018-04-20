Former City of Portland employee files federal discrimination suit

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Fred Bevers, Maine Public • April 20, 2018 3:28 pm

A former mechanic for the City of Portland is suing his former employer for gender and race discrimination in federal court.

Wieslaw Sobieraj alleges that co-workers at a city garage verbally abused him with slurs against his Polish ancestry and anti-gay epithets. He also alleges physical abuse at co-workers’ hands.

In court filings, Sobieraj calls for reinstatement to his old job, back pay and punitive damages.

The city, which instituted its anti-harassment policy some 30 years ago, has denied the allegations. A settlement conference is set for next week.

